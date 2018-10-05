Davidson & Associates strengthens community engagement

After graduating from Washington State University Vancouver with a degree in marketing and a certificate in professional sales, Emily McCoy started looking for marketing jobs with a company that had deep roots in the Vancouver community and would allow her to engage with the community.

“I already had the opportunity to work with Tony Johnson (of Davidson & Associates Insurance) during my senior year at WSUV through their MAP Program, which connects students to local businesses to help provide insight to help them improve and grow,” McCoy said. “Tony works with students every year to mentor them during this 16-week project.”

“When Tony mentioned that there was an open position at Davidson & Associates I looked further into their agency and found that not only were they a remarkable group of individuals dedicated to providing insurance solutions to their clients, but what set them apart from other insurance companies in the area was their continued commitment to our community through their various sponsorships and programs that benefit our local nonprofit organizations,” McCoy continued. “This is a place that I would be proud to work for and represent.”

McCoy officially became employed with Davidson & Associates this past June. Her title with the company is digital marketing coordinator, and she actively manages the company’s social media presence, website, print and e-newsletters, and, most importantly, their community relations through their sponsorships and referral reward program.

Through the company’s social media presence, McCoy said she has the opportunity to highlight the people she works with, provide agency announcements, and promote programs and events. She also actively works with various other community leaders or organize, promote and run events that have such a positive effect on the community. McCoy uses a variety of platforms to do her job, including networking, videos and print materials to reach across and inform the community members of these events and encourage them to get involved.

“The impact that I have had on our company’s engagement is helping to strengthen our current community engagement,” McCoy said.

McCoy gave several examples of Davidson & Associates’ community engagement, including their Flag Day Exchange in June, which provides community members the opportunity to bring in a worn flag and be provided with a new one, free of charge; being the presenting sponsor of Give More 24!, which is an entire 24 hours of giving for more than 150 local nonprofits; and more.

Davidson & Associates referral program allows McCoy to work with 12 nonprofits each year, and with the help of their clients and community members, provide donations to those organizations. Each month, the company supports a new nonprofit and for each referral that the agency receives, they provide a free, no-obligation quote to ensure those referred have the best protection at the lowest possible price. As a thank you for the referral, they also donate $25 to the nonprofit in the referrer’s name.

“My favorite part about working at Davidson & Associates is the endless opportunities that I have to be involved in events, create awareness and be just a small part of helping better our community,” McCoy said. “It is so humbling to be out at these events and get to shake the hands and hear the stories of folks that have been positively impacted by our community support and programs. I am proud to work for an agency that continues to provide resources for its community and it is incredibly rewarding to be able to represent our agency within the community.”

Davidson & Associates Insurance has served local businesses, organizations and individuals since 1990. The firm is owned by Bruce Davidson and is located at 610 Esther St., Suite 101, in Vancouver. For more information, call (360) 514-9550 or visit www.davidsoninsurance.com.

