ZoomInfo releases tool to address drastic market changes

ZoomInfo Health Scan Analysis, a new service designed to help sales and marketing customers sustain profitability now and in the second half of the year by identifying key segments for opportunities within their total addressable market was unveiled yesterday by Vancouver-based ZoomInfo.

With market conditions universally and drastically altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, some sales and marketing teams face increasing challenges to find prospects that are most likely to buy. To address these challenges, ZoomInfo has developed a new service to deliver a holistic analysis of the updated state of their customers’ total addressable market.

By recommending targetable market segments that have been less impacted by the crisis – as well as harder-hit segments to avoid – the Health Scan Analysis gives companies actionable data about their addressable market. The five-step process starts with an initial consultation, during which customers will share data about their pipeline and detail their recent business challenges. ZoomInfo’s in-house data solutions team will then perform a comprehensive analysis of the company’s pipeline and win rate trends – from both before and during the crisis – using benchmarks to pinpoint where any pipeline degradation may have occurred.

Next, utilizing their leading B2B intelligence, ZoomInfo’s data solutions team will conduct a market assessment to determine where key opportunities exist and supply customers with an in-depth report of their total addressable market. This report, segmented by attributes like company size and industry, will be delivered to customers within five business days of the initial consultation.

ZoomInfo’s Health Scan Analysis will also provide customers with a hand-selected list of targets to pursue, allowing them to take action on their Health Scan Analysis results by leveraging ZoomInfo’s vast B2B contact and company database.The Health Scan Analysis is available today to all companies, including non-ZoomInfo customers. To learn more, visit www.zoominfo.com/business/solutions/sales-pipeline-report.

