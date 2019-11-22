ZoomInfo receives two awards from MRINetwork

ZoomInfo was honored with two prestigious awards from the MRINetwork: Vendor of the Year and Best in Category for Data Sources. Each year, MRINetwork, a company that offers recruiting and staffing services through independent offices around the world, surveys a network of nearly 400 franchises regarding best-in-class solutions for every vendor category. This year, the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform outperformed over 175 nominated vendors currently in the MRINetwork vendor program to receive two coveted awards from the organization, which only underscores the importance of data intelligence in the recruiting industry.

