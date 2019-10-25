ZoomInfo named best medium business

ZoomInfo powered by DiscoverOrg has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Medium Workplaces for 2019 by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine.

ZoomInfo has also earned the Puget Sound Business Journal’s “Washington’s Best Workplaces” (2019), Inc’s “Best Workplaces” (2019 and 2017), The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” (2018), Seattle Business Magazine’s “Washington’s 100 Best Companies to Work For” (2017) and FORTUNE’s “Best Small & Medium Workplaces” (2017). ZoomInfo is actively growing in Vancouver, across the country and in Israel.

