Zillow now buying and selling homes locally

Sellers in the Vancouver-Portland metro area can now use Zillow Offers to request a cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. Portland, including Southwest Washington, is the twelfth market where Zillow now directly buys homes. Zillow Offers gives sellers the flexibility to choose their close date within just a few days or up to 90 days after accepting their offer. Additionally, consumers get financing from Zillow’s affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans to purchase their next home. Homeowners using Zillow Offers to sell their home can apply to get pre-approved for a mortgage through Zillow Home Loans and the ability to sell and shop simultaneously.

In each market where Zillow Offers is currently available, Zillow works with local agents and brokers on every transaction. Zillow pays a commission to local real estate agents when it buys and sells a home, and agents remain at the center of every Zillow Offers transaction.

The Zillow Offers program also provides local brokerages and Premier Agents the opportunity to acquire new for-sale listings by connecting them with motivated sellers who have taken a direct action to sell their home.

