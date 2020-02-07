WSU Vancouver seeks nominations for awards

Washington State University Vancouver is seeking nominations for three 2020 Distinguished Woman of the Year Awards. Nominees and award winners will be recognized at the university’s annual Women of Distinction event March 26 in celebration of Women’s History Month, observed each year in March.

Distinguished Woman of the Year awards recognize women in the community who have mentored, inspired or empowered others. WSU Vancouver is seeking nominees in three categories:

WSU Vancouver student

WSU Vancouver faculty or staff

WSU- or non-WSU-affiliated community member

Nomination forms are available at vancouver.wsu.edu/distinction. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 15. Recipients will be selected by a committee. If you have questions, contact Amanda Weingarten in the Office of Student Involvement at 360-546-9607 or amanda.weingarten@wsu.edu.

