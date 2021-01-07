WSU Vancouver invites prospective students to virtual preview days

Prospective college students are invited to Washington State University Vancouver’s virtual Preview Days via zoom Jan. 21, 22 and 23. Learn about WSU Vancouver through a variety of presentations and live Q&A sessions with students, faculty and staff. Guests will be entered into a drawing to win WSU Vancouver giveaways.

The agenda of events is the same each day. Participate in the sessions that interest you most when it works best for you.

4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21

Noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23

Each day, you can learn about academic programs, how to apply for admission, ways to pay for college, student life, internships, career opportunities and more. WSU Vancouver students, staff and faculty will be on hand to answer questions.

This event is free and open to the public. To register, visit vancouver.wsu.edu/preview.

About WSU Vancouver

As one of six campuses of the WSU system, WSU Vancouver offers big-school resources in a small-school environment. Both in person and online, the university provides affordable, high-quality baccalaureate- and graduate-level education to benefit the people and communities it serves. As the only four-year research university in Southwest Washington, WSU Vancouver helps drive economic growth through relationships with local businesses and industries, schools and nonprofit organizations.

