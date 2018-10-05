Windermere Stellar brings real estate office to Felida

In September, Windermere Stellar expanded into the Felida area with a new office in The Shops at Erickson Farms located at 10710 NW Lakeshore Ave., Suite 105. Opening with a number of established Realtors — including Kale Dunning with Dunning & Associates and Joe Bjorklund — the new space allows the company to accept additional, experienced Realtors.

“When I heard Windermere was opening an office in the Felida area, I knew it would present a unique opportunity to help our clients even more,” Dunning said. “I’ve been a broker in Vancouver for 17 years, and over that time, Windermere has always had the highest producing and most professional realtors in the market. I’m excited to be associated with that.”

Serving as home to the new office, The Shops at Erickson Farms is named after the iconic local berry farm that gave many Felida residents their first summer jobs. The retail development also includes local roaster Red Barn Coffee, the tap house Grapes & Growlers and exercise studio StarCycle. Two additional buildings are currently under construction.

“Felida has seen explosive growth over the past several years and is fast becoming one of the most desirable parts of the county,” Dunning said. “This new office gives Windermere a permanent home in an area that we’ve been helping for years.”

Representing the only real estate office in the area, Gerry Dowdy Latshaw will serve as managing principal broker.

