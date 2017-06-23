Wells Fargo grants $6K to clinic

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington has received a $6,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The grant will help fund a part-time community health worker position on the clinic’s diabetes program team.

“We’re grateful to Wells Fargo for their help in funding our CHW position,” said Free Clinic Executive Director Barbe West. “Many of our diabetic patients face barriers so substantial that the patients can’t attend to their diabetes. The CHW will join our clinical diabetes care team and address these social support issues.” The goal of the Free Clinic’s diabetes program is to stabilize the patient’s condition and help patients transfer to a primary care medical home that serves the uninsured. The process often requires a year but may require less time with the contributions of a community health worker.

Comments

comments