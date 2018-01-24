WellHaven Pet Health breaks ground in Vancouver

WellHaven Pet Health, a new start-up company in Clark County, recently held a groundbreaking event for its corporate office location in Vancouver.

John Bork, CEO and founder of the company, said that over the next few months WellHaven will build three new veterinary hospitals, one daycare for dogs and their corporate office, all in the Vancouver area. In addition, the company will be in the middle of building 25 additional hospitals and closing on roughly 15 more hospitals across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Minnesota and Montana.

Bork said all of this is on top of operating the 10 hospitals they acquired over the last three months.

