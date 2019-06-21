Webfor celebrates 10 years and book launch

Webfor is celebrating its 10-year anniversary on Friday, July 26, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., open to the public. The gathering will also mark the launch of Webfor owner Kevin Getch’s new book, “Future Proof Your Marketing.” The Webfor office is located at 1002 Main St. , and the party will feature a summer theme and loaded with ice cream treats, Otter Pops, snacks and games. In “Future Proof Your Marketing,” Getch discusses the future of marketing, the role of artificial intelligence and the importance of customer experience.

As part of the 10-year anniversary, Getch will be giving away free copies of the book. The book will then be available on various third-party websites, including Amazon. For more information, call 360-747-7794 or email hello@webfor.com.

