Waterfront Vancouver to commemorate Phase One opening on September 29

The city of Vancouver, along with Columbia Waterfront LLC and its development manager, Gramor Development Inc., the public-private partnership responsible for the development of this new community on the Columbia River, recently announced the official Phase One opening of The Waterfront Vancouver development, a $1.5 billion development spanning 20 city blocks and 32 acres in Vancouver. The city’s park and pier – known officially as the Waterfront Park and Grant Street Pier – as well as two of the project’s first restaurants, WildFin American Grill and Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

The opening will be celebrated with a public event on that day; Vancouver residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to attend. Beginning at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., residents and visitors are invited to The Waterfront Vancouver for festivities to commemorate the historic opening of the new downtown waterfront park and pier. From 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with speeches from elected officials, as well as other project stakeholders. Following the ceremony, attendees are welcome to walk around and explore the site.

There will be fun, family-friendly activities happening throughout the day.

The Waterfront Vancouver will be accessible via C-Tran, city bike paths and the newly expanded Renaissance Trail. Parking space will be limited, so the City will be providing shuttle services from several major parking areas. Secure bike storage will be available on-site as well. Further information on the exact location of the offsite parking and shuttle schedules will be available in the coming weeks on the City’s website and Facebook pages.

To find out more about The Waterfront Vancouver, visit https://thewaterfrontvancouverusa.com/. For more on The Waterfront Vancouver Phase One Opening and Community Celebration, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/waterfront.

Comments

comments