Washington State small business resource webinars kick off

On Thursday, the Washington State Small Business Liaison Team kicked off a series of webinars entitled Small Business Requirements and Resources (SBRR) COVID-19 Impact. This webinar provides a quick overview of some of the state responses, resources and other impacts affecting small businesses.

You’ll also learn about:

The Small Business Liaison’s team response to COVID-19. Important messages from representatives of different state departments.

Getting unstuck – where to get further information and assistance to help you weather through this challenging period.

Small business recovery conversations.

The webinar includes brief presentations from six state department partners. The webinar moderator uses this engagement format:

Each presenter speaks sharing their Power Point slides.

After each presenter the moderator will take several questions from the chat room.

After all presenters, we transition to the dedicated Q & A “open-mic.” Participants direct their question to the presenters, either using their computer microphones or in the chat.

While the agenda of the webinars is subject to change, it will include:

Employment Security Department: unemployment insurance, federal CARES Act, emergency rules, paid family and medical leave. Labor and Industries: requirements, guidance, employer assistance program, delayed payment and resources. Department of Revenue: workload impacts, tax return extended due dates, new tax guidance, programs and resources. Department of Enterprise Services: contracting and purchasing with the State. Department of Health: food safety, re-opening guidance. Governor’s Office of Regulatory Innovation and Assistance/ Small Business Liaison Team/Commerce, SBDC, SCORE, SBA Seattle: bottom-up economic recovery. Open-mic is a dedicated time for more questions from participants.

Visit: coronavirus.wa.gov/information-for/business or click on the event to choose a date to attend.

