Washington State small business resource webinars kick off

On Thursday, the Washington State Small Business Liaison Team kicked off a series of webinars entitled Small Business Requirements and Resources (SBRR) COVID-19 Impact. This webinar provides a quick overview of some of the state responses, resources and other impacts affecting small businesses.
You’ll also learn about:
- The Small Business Liaison’s team response to COVID-19. Important messages from representatives of different state departments.
- Getting unstuck – where to get further information and assistance to help you weather through this challenging period.
- Small business recovery conversations.
The webinar includes brief presentations from six state department partners. The webinar moderator uses this engagement format:
- Each presenter speaks sharing their Power Point slides.
- After each presenter the moderator will take several questions from the chat room.
- After all presenters, we transition to the dedicated Q & A “open-mic.” Participants direct their question to the presenters, either using their computer microphones or in the chat.
While the agenda of the webinars is subject to change, it will include:
- Employment Security Department: unemployment insurance, federal CARES Act, emergency rules, paid family and medical leave.
- Labor and Industries: requirements, guidance, employer assistance program, delayed payment and resources.
- Department of Revenue: workload impacts, tax return extended due dates, new tax guidance, programs and resources.
- Department of Enterprise Services: contracting and purchasing with the State.
- Department of Health: food safety, re-opening guidance.
- Governor’s Office of Regulatory Innovation and Assistance/ Small Business Liaison Team/Commerce, SBDC, SCORE, SBA Seattle: bottom-up economic recovery.
- Open-mic is a dedicated time for more questions from participants.
Visit: coronavirus.wa.gov/information-for/business or click on the event to choose a date to attend.