Washington Healthplanfinder enrollment crosses the 200,000 threshold

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange today announced that more than 200,000 people purchased their 2019 health insurance coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder, the state’s online health insurance marketplace, during the most recent open enrollment period held Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 of last year.

Even with the four percent decrease in total number of enrollments reported from February of 2018, the Exchange saw more than 90 percent of those who selected a 2019 health plan during the open enrollment period make their initial premium payment.

The full breakout of 2019 enrollment reveals that 80 percent of consumers renewed their coverage for 2019 while 20 percent purchased a new health plan. This is a significant shift from the previous year’s numbers that saw 63 percent of customers renew coverage versus 37 percent who were new enrollees.

The ratio between subsidized and unsubsidized enrollment is identical to 2018, with roughly 65 percent of Washington Healthplanfinder consumers receiving tax credits to help cover the cost of premium payments this year while the other 35 percent of consumers are not.

Residents who do not qualify for a special enrollment period must wait to sign up for health and dental coverage until the next open enrollment period begins on Nov. 1.

