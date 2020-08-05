VPS seeks applicants for equity advisory committee

Community members are invited to submit a resumé and letter of interest for a seat on Vancouver Public Schools’ equity advisory committee. The committee is a part of the district’s broader equity initiative

Individuals selected for the committee will provide experience and insight to help the district address implicit bias and systemic racism. In addition, the group will inform the response to a district-initiated equity audit to be performed this fall. 

The application period is Aug. 6 through 14. Individuals should submit a letter of interest and a resumé to the superintendent’s executive assistant at aaron.beiershmitt@vansd.org. Letters and resumés should include the reasons you want to serve on the committee, the qualifications that would make you a good fit and three references with the references’ contact information.For more information, please visit the district’s equity webpage.

