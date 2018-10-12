Vickie Dalton rejoins RSV Building Solutions as VP of operations

The “V” in RSV Building Solutions has returned.

Regional design-build construction company RSV Building Solutions is pleased to announce that Vickie Dalton has rejoined the company as vice president of Operations.

Dalton will work alongside her brother Ron Frederiksen to provide operational support for RSV’s active projects while developing custom project-based business systems and operations that support RSV’s management of complex construction projects.

“Vickie understands how to balance modern business systems with strong client and partner relationships to deliver projects efficiently and with quality,” Frederiksen said. “Her focus will be making it even easier for RSV and its network of trusted suppliers and subs to fulfill our construction project leadership role for small- to mid-size client projects.”

Dalton was responsible for creating RSV’s design-build business systems and network of business partners during her prior 18 years with RSV. She is returning after serving in a sales leadership role with the Vancouver-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software company DM2, which was acquired earlier this year by Atlanta-based PDI Software. DM2 worked with 200 petroleum industry customers to bring integrated and automated solutions that resulted in operating efficiencies and better operational control.

Headquartered in downtown Vancouver, RSV Building Solutions is a locally-owned design-build contractor that provides construction leadership for business and nonprofit clients pursuing new construction, remodeling, maintenance and tenant improvements. RSV has a 40-year track record of construction projects in the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area for corporate, industrial, healthcare, retail and nonprofit clients. Area business leaders have voted RSV as the region’s top Design Builder for three straight years (Vancouver Business Journal).

