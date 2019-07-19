Vesta Hospitality continues innovative employee housing perk

Vancouver-based hotel development and hospitality management company Vesta Hospitality awards one associate with free housing for a year, paying for the team member’s mortgage or rent. The winner is randomly selected from all Associate of the Month recipients recognized at each Vesta Hospitality-managed hotel property throughout a calendar year.

For the “Work Hard…Live Free!” program, each Vesta Hospitality hotel property submits the names of all its Associates of the Month, from January to December, to the corporate office. The following February, one winner is randomly drawn to receive payments toward their rent or mortgage for one full year. This past February, 95 names were submitted by 12 properties, with the perk benefiting an associate in Portland, Oregon. The “Work Hard…Live Free!” employee benefit program was instituted in 2012.

