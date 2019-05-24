Vancouver’s Windermere Stellar feeds the hungry

Local real estate brokers from Vancouver’s Windermere Stellar put their own spin on Windermere Real Estate’s annual Community Service Day by hosting a food drive running now through June 5 to support the Fruit Valley Foundation. More than 90 percent of students at Fruit Valley Elementary School are on assistance for breakfast and lunch. The Fruit Valley Foundation provides basic human needs such as food, clothing and support to the Fruit Valley Elementary School community. Here’s how the public can help:
Fill a bag with these suggested items: canned foods, grains, non-perishables, paper products and toiletries
Drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at one of the three Vancouver Windermere offices below, or contact the offices to arrange for bags to be picked up:
Participants can also make a monetary donation to the food drive where all funds will be used to purchase items on the list above. Please make checks out to “Windermere Foundation” and drop off at one of the Vancouver offices by May 31.
Mill Plain
12500 S.E. Second Circle, #205
360-253-3600
Metro
210 E. 13th St., #100
360-694-4050
Felida
10710 N.W. Lakeshore Ave., #105
360-605-1366