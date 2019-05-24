Vancouver’s Windermere Stellar feeds the hungry

Local real estate brokers from Vancouver’s Windermere Stellar put their own spin on Windermere Real Estate’s annual Community Service Day by hosting a food drive running now through June 5 to support the Fruit Valley Foundation. More than 90 percent of students at Fruit Valley Elementary School are on assistance for breakfast and lunch. The Fruit Valley Foundation provides basic human needs such as food, clothing and support to the Fruit Valley Elementary School community. Here’s how the public can help:

Fill a bag with these suggested items: canned foods, grains, non-perishables, paper products and toiletries

Drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at one of the three Vancouver Windermere offices below, or contact the offices to arrange for bags to be picked up:

Participants can also make a monetary donation to the food drive where all funds will be used to purchase items on the list above. Please make checks out to “Windermere Foundation” and drop off at one of the Vancouver offices by May 31.



Mill Plain

12500 S.E. Second Circle, #205

360-253-3600

Metro

210 E. 13th St., #100

360-694-4050

Felida

10710 N.W. Lakeshore Ave., #105

360-605-1366

Comments

comments