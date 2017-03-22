Vancouver’s State of the City Address next week

Vancouver Mayor Timothy D. Leavitt will present the 2017 State of the City Address at Fort Vancouver’s Artillery Barracks Building (600 Hatheway Rd., Vancouver) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

The annual event celebrates the city’s achievements, growth and progress over the past year, as well as future opportunities and initiatives. The event is free and open to the public.

Following the address, self-guided tours of four city-owned historic buildings undergoing renovation at Fort Vancouver will be made available. The buildings include the Infantry Barracks, Quartermaster’s Storehouse, Dental Surgery and the Artillery Barracks.

Attendees are invited to bring new, gently used children’s books for donation to the Police Activities League’s literacy program.

For more information, visit www.cityofvancouver.us.

