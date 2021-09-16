Vancouver water features closing for the season Sept. 19

The Columbia River water feature at Vancouver Waterfront Park (695 Waterfront Way) and the water feature at Esther Short Park (West Eighth Street and Columbia Street), where visitors can cool off during the warm months, will close for the fall and winter seasons at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

Vancouver Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff will begin winterizing the features Sept. 20. The heavy rain, leaves, pine needles and other debris that come with fall and winter weather can overburden and damage the mechanics of water features. Seasonal use ensures the city can keep these community resources running smoothly for years to come. The architectural portion of the Columbia River water feature will remain fully accessible to the public during the closure.

Both the Columbia River and Esther Short Park water features will be turned on again in June 2022, weather permitting. Exact dates and times will be announced closer to that date.

To get updates on the water feature schedules and other Vancouver Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services news, sign up the department’s monthly email newsletter at https://signup.e2ma.net/signup/1892254/1731535/.

To learn more about the City’s water features, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/waterfeatures.

