Vancouver to fill Planning Commission vacancy

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill one mid-term vacancy on its Planning Commission. Applications must be received by the City Manager’s Office by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. In order to be eligible to serve on the Planning Commission, applicants must be a Vancouver resident or live in the unincorporated Vancouver Urban Growth Area (VUGA). Applicants must also be available for an interview with Vancouver City Councilmembers on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Applicants may apply online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For additional information, contact Michelle Bartley at 360-487-8607 or michelle.bartley@cityofvancouver.us. For more information about the City’s Planning Commission, including links to meeting agendas and minutes, please visit www.cityofvancouver.us/pc. To view video of past meetings, visit www.cvtv.org./program/vancouver-planning-commission.

