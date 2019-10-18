Vancouver to fill Planning Commission vacancy

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill one mid-term vacancy on its Planning Commission. Applications must be received by the City Manager’s Office by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. In order to be eligible to serve on the Planning Commission, applicants must be a Vancouver resident or live in the unincorporated Vancouver Urban Growth Area (VUGA). Applicants must also be available for an interview with Vancouver City Councilmembers on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Applicants may apply online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For additional information, contact Michelle Bartley at 360-487-8607 or michelle.bartley@cityofvancouver.us. For more information about the City’s Planning Commission, including links to meeting agendas and minutes, please visit www.cityofvancouver.us/pc. To view video of past meetings, visit www.cvtv.org./program/vancouver-planning-commission.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.