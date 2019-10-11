Vancouver seeks Downtown Redevelopment board members

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants for two vacancies on its Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) Board of Directors. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

The DRA serves as a volunteer citizen advisory body to the Vancouver City Council. It owns the Vancouver Hilton Hotel and Convention Center and is responsible for overseeing its operations, finances and promotion.

Candidates with broad business experience are encouraged to apply. Ideal candidates will have experience in property management, project financing, financial management and contracts. Additionally, experience in the lodging and restaurant fields would be helpful. There is no residency requirement to serve on the board. However, applicants must be available for an interview with city councilmembers Monday, Nov. 18.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/ boards. To request an application or additional information, contact Michelle Bartley at Vancouver City Hall, michelle.bartley@cityofvancouver.us or 360-487-8607. For more information about the DRA, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/dra.

