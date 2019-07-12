Vancouver PD will hold career fair July 13

The Vancouver Police Department is hiring Entry and Lateral Police Officers as well as civilians. They will be hosting a career fair to provide information to interested candidates on the qualifications and testing processes required to join the VPD team.

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Vancouver Police East Precinct, 520 SE 155th Ave., Vancouver



There will be two workshops for how to become a police officer and one workshop on civilian career opportunities. In addition, they will have our recruiters available to answer questions.

10 – 10:45 a.m. – Learn How To Become A Vancouver Police Officer

10:45 – 11:45 a.m. – Open House Recruitment Team Meet & Greet and Q&A

Noon – 1:45 p.m.- Learn How To Become A Vancouver Police Officer

1:45 – 2:45 p.m.- Open House with Recruitment Team Meet and Greet and Q&A

For additional information on a Vancouver Police Department Entry and Lateral Officer career, including qualifications, salary, testing and the application, process visit their careers page: https://www.cityofvancouver.us/police/page/how-do-i-become-vancouver-police-officer.

