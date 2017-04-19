Vancouver organization Impactful Women NW receives nonprofit status

Local networking group Impactful Women NW has been given the green light by the Internal Revenue Service to become a nonprofit organization.

As a nonprofit, the group hopes to capitalize on new outreach opportunities that include youth and young adults in the Vancouver/Portland region as well as additional programming for the professional women and men they currently serve.

Impactful Women plans to hold its annual fundraising event, ConnectFEST, on July 24 at Heathen Estate in Vancouver.

For more information on the organization, visit www.impactfulwomennw.com.

