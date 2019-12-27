Vancouver mayor appointed to state Tax Structure Work Group

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle has been appointed to the state’s Tax Structure Work Group as a representative of the Association of Washington Cities.

The work group will direct research and analysis on the current state tax structure, economic competitiveness, taxpayer impacts, and various tax alternatives. It will deliver its findings to the state Department of Revenue by Dec. 1, 2020.

The Tax Structure Work Group was created by the Department of Revenue in response to Washington State Legislature House Bill 1109, which requires an examination of the current tax system and development of tax alternatives. McEnerny-Ogle will serve with 10 other members, representing the House Democratic Caucus, House Republican Caucus, Office of the Governor, Department of Revenue and Washington State Association of Counties.

“I am honored to be appointed to this working group,” McEnerny-Ogle said. “I am passionate and committed to representing our cities and to engaging in a conversation with the public and mayors throughout the state about the impact, and possible alternatives, of our state’s current tax structure.”

The first meeting of the work group was held on Dec. 3 in Olympia. Meeting dates and materials can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website: https://dor.wa.gov/about/tax-structure-work-group/meeting-dates-and-materials.

