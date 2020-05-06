Vancouver Mall ends Safe Parking Zone, new space sought

The City of Vancouver’s Safe Parking Zone at Vancouver Mall will close on Thursday, May 7, and the city has begun looking for a new location. The Safe Parking Zone is an organized site where people who live in their motor vehicles can park during Washington’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.

The Safe Parking Zone opened in partnership with Centennial Real Estate and the Vancouver Mall. As the mall prepares to open for curbside retail pick-up as part of Washington’s first phase to reopen businesses, the Safe Parking Zone must relocate to continue operations.

The city is exploring alternate sites to house the program while state and city emergency orders are in place, but no new partnership has been identified at this time. Registered participants have been notified of the change and will be contacted when a new site is secured to re-enroll in the program at that time.

The Safe Parking Zone opened April 2, offering 24-hour parking, restrooms and garbage service to registered participants. In its first month of operation, the Safe Parking Zone averaged 40 vehicles and served up to 60 participants per day. New site information will be shared as it becomes available.

Donations are being accepted to support Safe Parking Zone participants. All food donations must come from a commercial kitchen or food bank. Residents may donate personal hygiene items like soap, sanitizer, deodorant and toothpaste.

Email safeparking@cityofvancouver.us with leads on partnerships or to arrange a donation drop-off.

