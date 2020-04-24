Vancouver landlords now required to wear PPE in dwelling units

Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes recently issued Emergency Order 2020-09, adding and clarifying COVID-19 safety measure requirements for landlord entries into residential properties within the city.

Emergency Order 2020-09 applies to all landlords, or their agent(s), who enter the interior of a residential property or dwelling unit. It requires them to wear personal protective equipment, including a non-medical grade face mask that covers the nose and mouth, gloves and shoe coverings, and to adhere to social distancing requirements recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Clark County Department of Public Health. This amended order does not broaden or expand landlord’s rights to entry into rental property, nor allow entry or inspection activities that are otherwise prohibited by the law.

Emergency Order 2020-09 is effective immediately and will remain in effect until April 30, 2020, unless modified, extended or terminated by the Vancouver City Council or city manager.

