Vancouver community invited to help shape the future of downtown Waterfront Gateway

The City of Vancouver invites community members to help shape the future of downtown by sharing their thoughts on the Waterfront Gateway development. The 6.4-acre site owned by the City includes the vacant lot to the south of City Hall (415 W. 6th St.) and the parking lot across the street at 6th and Esther.

Once developed, Waterfront Gateway will create a vibrant, mixed-use district, connecting Vancouver’s historic downtown core to the waterfront. In addition to new shopping and dining options, the district is envisioned to provide approximately 420 units of housing for people of all income levels, including 100 affordable apartments. The district will also include:

Office space within a mass timber building

2.5 acres of open space and outdoor areas, including plazas to host community events

Art installations and entertainment space for outdoor movies and family-friendly concerts

Ample parking for residents, employees and visitors

Community members are invited to learn more and share their thoughts at upcoming events:

East Vancouver Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd. Downtown Vancouver Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 th & Esther Streets Walking tours of the Waterfront Gateway site will begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please check in at the booth in front of the Slocum House at Esther Short Park

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 & Esther Streets Community Open House at City Hall: 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 415 W. 6th St. Walking tours of the Waterfront Gateway site will be provided

6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 415 W. 6th St.

At each event, community members can share their input with the project team and meet the developer, LPC West, the West Coast arm of national real estate firm Lincoln Property Company.

“We’re excited to continue meeting and engaging with the local community during these events. Receiving feedback is the most important part of our development process,” said Patrick Gilligan, executive vice president of LPC West.

Visit the Waterfront Gateway page on BeHeardVancouver.org to learn more about plans for the district’s future, share your feedback and sign up for the project mailing list.