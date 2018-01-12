Vancouver Clinic launches new website, brand identity

Vancouver Clinic, Clark County’s largest private, multi-specialty clinic, recently unveiled its completely redesigned website and brand identity. The New Year’s launch closes out a year of growth at the clinic and sets the stage for its plans to expand in 2018.

“The rebrand and new website are the culmination of a deep examination of the organization and the value we provide to the communities we serve in Clark County,” said Mark Mantei, Vancouver Clinic CEO. “We’re excited to start the year with a fresh face, a renewed sense of purpose and our sights set on growing in 2018.”

Plans are already underway at the clinic to break ground in late spring on a new $6.7 million facility in Ridgefield. The 10,000-square-foot facility will meet the primary care needs of North Clark County residents and house eight providers with room to expand up to 30,000 square feet.

“Even as we look for other opportunities to expand in Clark County, our focus, and the focus of the new brand, has to be on putting care first,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alfred Seekamp. “It’s easy for people to feel like modern technology has pushed health care to the point where the word ‘care’ doesn’t mean much anymore. Through our new brand, we want our patients to know that we haven’t lost sight of the fact that the best care happens between one human being and another.”

The move comes at the end of a year that saw the addition of 36 new providers to the clinic, which was already one of Clark County’s largest employers.

“We had a terrific year in 2017, and I think showing the people of Clark County a refreshed Vancouver Clinic lays the groundwork for other new developments in 2018,” Mantei said. “We have been serving communities in Clark County for 80 years, and we look forward to caring for people in these communities for another 80 years.”

