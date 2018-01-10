Vancouver City Council approves purchase of building for Homeless Day Center

On Jan. 8, the Vancouver City Council gave its approval to proceed with the purchase of a 25,000-square-foot building, located at 2018 Grand Blvd., in central Vancouver, for $4.3 million – an acquisition that will help with providing homeless services within the city, according to a news release from the city of Vancouver.

“Homelessness and affordable housing are pressing issues in the city of Vancouver and purchasing this property is in keeping with the city’s desire to be proactive in addressing the growing need for homeless services in our community,” said Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle.

On Jan. 4, the city received approval from the hearings examiner to relocate the day center to the new location.

“The city would like to begin remodeling work in February to enable the relocation of a day center, currently at Friends of the Carpenter downtown, to the Grand Boulevard building within the next three months,” said the City’s Community and Economic Development Manager Peggy Sheehan. “I look forward to this project being a collaborative effort with our community partners.”

Vancouver’s Community and Economic Development Department, along with community partners, will prepare an action plan and timeline for the building’s use. Share, the current operator of the day center, will continue to manage operations in the new location.

“I am pleased that the city was able to acquire this important site,” said Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes. “I’d like to thank the city council for their leadership and support in providing solutions for our community’s most vulnerable residents.”

The closing date for the property is expected to be Jan. 24.

This information was provided by the city of Vancouver.

