Vancouver-based Holland Partner Group breaks ground in Oregon’s largest planned community

Holland Partner Group has broken ground on the construction of 324 apartments in the largest mixed-use master-planned community in Oregon. Holland’s contribution to the community, located in South Hillsboro, will consist of 14 garden style residential buildings containing a mix of one- to four-bedroom floor plans. The firm will also build a clubhouse with community amenities, including a pool, lounge and both indoor and outdoor kitchens. The apartment community is seeking National Green Building Standard’s gold-level certification. Holland will offer two special programs at Reed’s Crossing called Holland Offers More Equity (HOME) and Builder Lease. The HOME Program allows residents who live in a Holland Rental Community to accrue a portion of their paid rent as a credit to be applied toward the purchase of a new home from select builders within the Reed’s Crossing master planned community. The Builder Lease Program gives contracted homebuyers at Reed’s Crossing the flexibility to rent at the community until their home is complete without paying a short-term rent premium.

