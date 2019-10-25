Vancouver-based Compound Photonics partners to develop world’s smallest microdisplay

Compound Photonics US Corporation (CP), a provider of compact high-resolution microdisplay solutions for Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) applications, and Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. (Plessey), an embedded technologies developer in microLED technology for AR and MR display applications, this month announced a strategic partnership to develop and introduce the world’s smallest 1080p (1920×1080 pixel) GaN-on-Silicon microLED based microdisplay solution suitable for integration into AR and MR smart glasses.

Under this partnership, Plessey will bond CP’s high speed digital low-latency backplane silicon wafer with Plessey’s proprietary GaN on Silicon monolithic microLED array wafer. In turn, CP will create display modules from the bonded wafers in combination with CP’s NOVA high-performance display driver architecture to deliver a solution compatible with the industry standard MIPI display pipeline. Initial samples of a 0.26 inch diagonal, full HD 1080p resolution microLED display integrated with display driver IC to accept industry standard MIPI input are expected to be available by mid-year 2020.

