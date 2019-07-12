Vancouver accepting applications for Affordable Housing Fund shelter project grants

The city of Vancouver will make a minimum of $300,000 in Affordable Housing Funds available for projects that provide shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Projects that increase the capacity of the shelter system will receive priority in the review process. Eligible uses of funds include costs associated with shelter acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and operations.

Local government agencies, nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, for-profit developers and individual property owners may apply. Creative project ideas are encouraged to address the growing shelter needs of those experiencing homelessness in our community. Projects must be located in Vancouver city limits.

Voters passed the Affordable Housing Fund ballot measure in November 2016 with a 57.6% yes rate, the highest margin in the City’s history. The fund serves households earning up to 50% of area median income (AMI) (approximately $43,950 for a family of four) through community projects and programs that develop, acquire or rehabilitate housing; provide rental assistance and self-sufficiency services; and build, maintain homeless shelters or increase beds for people who are homeless.

Applications for Affordable Housing Fund shelter project grants are due on or before Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. The Vancouver City Council will make final funding decisions by October 2019.

An optional open house for interested applicants will take place from 3:30 to 5 pm on July 16 at Vancouver City Hall Aspen Room, 415 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Detailed application guidelines and a link to the online application are available at www.cityofvancouver.us/affordablehousingfund.

To request the application guidelines in another format or language, contact Peggy Sheehan at 360-487-7952, TTY: 360-487-8602, WA Relay: 711 or by email at peggy.sheehan@cityofvancouver.us.

