Utopia Salon & Day Spa named to the Salon Today 200 by Salon Today

Utopia Salon & Day Spa in Vancouver, owned by Lisa Houser, was recently named to the Salon Today 200 by Salon Today, the leading business media for salon and spa owners.

The magazine’s 21st annual Salon Today 200 issue profiled the selected salons in its January/February 2018 edition. The 200 salons were honored for their best business practices from applications submitted by Salon Today readers, who represent the 20,000 top-producing salons and spas in the country.

The magazine honored applicants in 11 different best practice categories, including Compensation & Benefits, Customer Service, Employee Education, Inventory Management, Philanthropy, Profit Center, Retail & Merchandising, Retention & Referral Programs, Salon Culture, Technology and Growth. Utopia Salon & Day Spa was honored in the following: Growth and Retention & Referral Programs.

Comments

comments