Utah-headquartered mortgage lender opens Vancouver office

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI), a mortgage lender headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, recently opened a new branch in Vancouver at 1111 Main St.

The new branch is staffed by industry veteran Deanna McClelland and her team including Andrea Estrada, and Jordan Lipinski.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Washington,” said Mike Liane, division manager. “Our goal at PRMI is to help our neighbors finance their dream of homeownership through a positive and personal experience.”

McClelland comes to PRMI with 29 years in the industry.

“Being in the industry since 1988 has given me an appreciation of our basic mission as lenders… help people first,” she said. “My team and I are excited to be a part of a company that values each individual and their unique situation. Our focus is on the needs of our partners and consumers, not monthly sales goals.”

The Vancouver PRMI branch will offer a wide variety of mortgage lending services including government lending, purchase and refinance as well as commercial and residential.

