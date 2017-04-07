Urban Waxx expands to Southwest Washington

Urban Waxx, a wax-only salon with five stores in Oregon, has opened one of two planned stores in Southwest Washington.

Opened in late March, the new store is located at 16415 SE 15th St., Suite 106, in Vancouver. Utilizing more than 1,100 square feet of space, the salon includes four treatment rooms to serve guests.

The company was created by Shannon Conley in 2007 to fill the gap in quality waxing and customer service. In 2015, Urban Waxx completed more than 80,000 services with over 60,000 guests.

“At Urban Waxx, we are committed to doing one thing and being the best at it,” said Conley. “All we do is waxx. The waxx is just the beginning. The waxx may bring you in the door, but the relationship will last a lifetime… I cannot wait to amaze Vancouver with our presence.”

Urban Waxx plans to open a second location in Southwest Washington – at 7904 NE 6th Ave., Suite 116, in Hazel Dell, this summer.

