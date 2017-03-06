United Grain CEO to speak at April Boardroom Breakfast

Augusto Bassanini, president and CEO of United Grain Corp., will discuss the state of his organization during the Vancouver Business Journal’s next Boardroom Breakfast on Wednesday, April 5.

Bassanini has served as United Grain’s chief executive since April 2013 and has been with the company since April 2011.

United Grain Corporation (UGC) is a bulk grain export company located at the Port of Vancouver. Formed in 1969, has established itself as a premier wheat export company delivering high quality products to customers overseas and to suppliers across the Pacific Northwest.

Today, the company’s Vancouver export terminal boasts the largest storage capacity on the U.S. West Coast at 220,000 metric tons (8 million bushels) with an annual handling capacity of 5 million tons.

About the event

Rather than the typical “talking head” address, our quarterly Boardroom Breakfast offers attendees the opportunity to have an informative and interactive exchange with a featured CEO. Following a few questions from the VBJ, the conversation will open up to those in attendance to ask the questions about which they are most interested.

This Boardroom Breakfast will be held at the Red Cross Building at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Click here to register

Comments

comments