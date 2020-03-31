Two Vancouver nurseries offer ‘safer shopping’ during Stay Home, Stay Safe order

The Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN) has launched a web page that lists garden retailers in Oregon and Southwest Washington offering “Safer Shopping” services such as advance ordering, curbside pickup, home delivery, special hours and more. It can be found at www.PlantSomethingOregon.com/coronavirus.

In Vancouver, McFarlane’s Bark and Garden Center is open as usual, taking orders by phone at 503-659-4240, offering delivery and curbside pickup. Yard n’ Garden Land is closed to walk-in customers, but offering curbside pickup, accepting orders by phone at 360-573-7172, taking web orders, offering delivery and taking questions at info@yardngardenland.com.

