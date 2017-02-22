Two additional Iris Award recipients announced

The Iris Awards, honoring outstanding women in Southwest Washington, has named Dr. Carolyn N. Long and Judie Stanton as the recipients of its two final 2017 award categories.

Long, a Washington State University Vancouver political science professor, will receive the new Iris H-RoC Award, which honors women in the community who have promoted civil discourse, teamwork, collaboration and cooperation.

In 2015, Dr. Long helped launch the Initiative for Public Deliberation, a program sponsored by WSUV and the Thomas S. Foley Institute that brings together students, faculty, and community members with different opinions and perspectives for small-group discussions. In addition to her academic work, Long is a regular speaker and panelist for local organizations such as the Rotary Club, CREDC Clark County and H-RoC.

Stanton, co-chair of the League of Women Voters of Clark County, will receive the second annual Legacy Award, presented to a former Iris Award or Women of Achievement recipient whose continued leadership remains an enduring inspiration for others. Stanton received a Women in Achievement award in 2002 for her leadership and commitment to community involvement as a Clark County Commissioner.

The previously announced 2017 Iris Award honorees are Jody Campbell, Temple Lentz and Deena Pierott.

The Iris Awards ceremony will be held on March 8, 2017, at Clark College’s Gaiser Student Center. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

The event is open to the public and tickets are on sale through the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce at http://www.vancouverusa.com/events/details/2017-iris-awards-reception-13714.

Comments

comments