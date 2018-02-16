Trust seeks nominations for Marshall Awards

The Historic Trust is seeking nominations for the 2018 Marshall Adult Leadership Award and Marshall Youth Leadership Award presented by Riverview Community Bank.

The 2018 award recipients will be announced and honored at a joint awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 21, at the Providence Academy. The 2018 keynote speaker is Kim Wyman, Washington’s 15th secretary of state, and only the second woman to hold that position. Returning as special guest is the 2017 keynote speaker, Cyrus Habib, the 16th and current lieutenant governor of the state of Washington.

Both accolades honor candidates who emulate the leadership qualities and commitment to public service demonstrated by General George C. Marshall, who served as Commander of the 5th Infantry Brigade at Vancouver Barracks before serving as chief of staff of the U.S. Army during World War II, and ultimately being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Nominees for the adult Marshall Adult Leadership Award must be a resident of Clark County, 35 years of age or under and have completed a four-year college degree. Selection is based on demonstrated leadership ability, commitment to public service, academic achievement and potential for an ongoing active role in public service.

Nominees for the Marshall Youth Leadership Award must be enrolled in high school (or home schooled) at the 12th grade level and a resident of Clark County. Selection is based on the nominee’s activities and projects demonstrating the values of General Marshall represented as one of America’s leading citizens and soldiers.

Nominations for the Public and Youth Leadership Awards must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Both award nominations may be submitted by individuals or organizations, and must be received by 5 p.m. on the due date. Nominee Applications must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, and must be received by 5 p.m. on the due date.

All forms are available at https://thehistorictrust.org/marshall-awards/ or may be picked up at the Trust’s offices (General O.O. Howard House, 750 Anderson St., Vancouver). Nominations are reviewed and selections are made by Marshall Leadership Award committees facilitated by the Trust.

Comments

comments