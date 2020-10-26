Treasurer to open drive-through property tax payment drop-off kiosk Oct. 30 and Nov. 2

The Clark County Treasurer’s Office announced that Treasurer Alishia Topper will open a drive-through tax payment drop-off window.

In response to the Joint Lobby being closed due to COVID-19, Topper is opening a convenient drive-through drop-off at the parking structure kiosk at the Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St. on Friday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kiosk is near the Franklin Street entrance to the parking garage.

“In recognition of the health and safety challenges of in-person services due to COVID-19, I want taxpayers to have the option to drop off their payment without leaving their car,” Topper said.

The drive-through option is meant as a convenience and is for pre-written checks only, and no receipt will be provided. The Treasurer’s Office will not accept any other forms of payment at the drive through.

In addition to the kiosk, taxpayers can also seal their check payments into an envelope and drop them into a secured drop box located on the first floor of the Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St. during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Taxpayers may pay property taxes online using a credit or debit card or from their checking or savings account. E-Checks (from a savings or checking account) are free. Debit card transactions are a flat rate of $3.95 and credit card transactions fees are assessed a 2.39% vendor fee.

To make a payment, go to www.clark.wa.gov/treasurer/payment-options, or call 1-833-440-8685. To register to receive your tax statement electronically and manage your property taxes online, go to www.paydici.com/clark-county-wa/search/landing.

Tax payments can be mailed to the Clark County Treasurer, P.O. Box 35150, Seattle, WA 98124-5150. Taxpayers are encouraged to use the return envelope and payment coupon provided with their statement to mail their payments.

Tax payments must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, to avoid interest charges.

