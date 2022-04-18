Treasurer offers drive-through property tax payment kiosk April 29 and May 2

Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper will be opening the drive-through tax payment drop-off window for the last two days of the tax season.

The drive-through kiosk is located at the east parking structure entrance at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., in Vancouver. The kiosk will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and Monday, May 2.

The drive-through option is meant as a convenience and is for pre-written checks only. The Treasurer’s Office will not accept any other forms of payment at the kiosk.

In addition, a secured drop box is located on the first floor of the Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St. Taxpayers can seal their check payments into an envelope and leave them in the secured drop box during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Taxpayers may pay property taxes online using a credit or debit card or from their checking or savings account. E-Checks (from a savings or checking account) are free. Debit card transactions are a flat rate of $3.95 and credit card transactions are assessed a 2.39% vendor fee.

To make a payment, go to www.clark.wa.gov/treasurer/payment-options, or call 1.833.440.8685. To register to receive your tax statement electronically and manage your property taxes online, go to www.paydici.com/clark-county-wa/search/landing.

Tax payments can be mailed to the Clark County Treasurer, PO Box 35150, Seattle, WA 98124-5150. Taxpayers are encouraged to use the return envelope and payment coupon provided with their statement to mail their payments.

If in-person service is desired, appointments can be made online or by phone by visiting clark.wa.gov/treasurer or calling 564-397-2252.

Tax payments must be postmarked by Monday, May 2, 2022, to avoid interest charges.