Three restaurants added to “Healthy Neighborhood” list

Three more Clark County restaurants have been recognized as “Healthy Neighborhood Restaurants” by Clark County Public Health.

The restaurants recently making the list are Linda’s Home Plate, Nuestra Mesa and The Garage. All three businesses earned the distinction by meeting specific criteria for healthier side dishes, kids meals and beverages and by adding smaller portions to their menus. Nuestra Mesa is the first restaurant in Camas to earn this recognition.

“These restaurants joined a growing number of eateries that support healthy food access in Clark County,” said Melissa Martin, program coordinator, in a press release. “As a result of the Healthy Neighborhood Restaurant Program, hundreds of restaurant patrons are selecting healthier choices every day.”

Clark County Public Health launched the program in 2012 to help local, non-chain restaurants better meet the health needs of customers. The program is supported by grants from Kaiser Permanente and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eligibility criteria and menu guidelines are developed by an advisory committee comprised of Public Health staff and local restaurant owners.

Restaurants previously recognized as Healthy Neighborhood Restaurants include: 4 Caminos; Dragonfly Café; Farrar’s Bistro; Mighty Bowl; Mill Creek Pub; Morelia’s Mexican Grill; and Provecho.

Learn more about the program by contacting Melissa Martin at 360.397.8000 ext. 7291.

Comments

comments