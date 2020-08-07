This week in business news

Here are some business-related news items and other stories relevant to your community that were of interest this week

Vancouver creates community task force to review police use-of-force policies, procedures

This week, Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes finalized the appointment of 12 members to the city’s new Community Task Force on Policing, designed to oversee implementation of the recommendations made in the Police Executive Research Forum’s (PERF) use of force report on the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

The report was completed after a yearlong review by PERF on the VPD’s policies, training, documentation and data on use of force and officer-involved shootings.

The task force is comprised of members representing the Vancouver City Council, City Manager’s Office, Office of the Chief, the Chief’s Diversity Advisory Team, mental health resources, police labor organizations, and organizations representing communities of color in Vancouver. The official charge of the task force is to review and oversee implementation of the 84 recommendations in the PERF report and to review and advise the city on establishing a body-worn camera program for implementation in the 2021-2022 biennium.

It is anticipated that the task force will meet for the first time in September.

Featuring donations from Vancouver businesses, Sip N Stroll pivots online

Vancouver’s annual Sip N Stoll, like many other events this year has pivoted to an online format to fundraise. Renamed Sip N Support the event will raise money for the Hough Foundation and largely feature donations from downtown businesses.

The raffle prizes include various beer, wine, spirit and other food and beverage packages, plus gift cards and prizes from Squires Electric, Kennedy Restoration, Clark PUD, Bleu Door Bakery, Gaynors Automotive, Nom Nom, Juliano’s Pizza, Twigs, Sokin’ Oak, Main Event, Stack 571, Bike Clark County, Wild Fern Boutique, Vancouver Pizza Company and Main Street Trader. For more information and to donate, visit www.houghfoundation.org.

Skyline Medical Clinic now in Stevenson

Skyline Health Medical Clinic has opened in Stevenson. Appointments are available on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hegewald Center, 710 S.W. Rock Creek Dr., Stevenson, Wash. The clinic accepts private insurances and Medicaid and Medicare, and offers discounted pricing for uninsured patients. To learn more or schedule an in-person or virtual visit, call 509-637-2745. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

Camas-Washougal Chamber golf tournament on tap

The Camas – Washougal Chamber of Commerce will host a golf tournament at Orchard Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 2. There are two divisions, the Bill Murray Division and the Gopher Division, which have different formats. Call 360-834-2472 for more information and to register a team.

Revenue offers free business taxes webinar Aug. 20

The Washington State Department of Revenue will host a free live webinar for new and small business owners on Aug. 20.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration: Send an e-mail to DORWebinar@dor.wa.gov with the following:

Your name

Company name

Phone number

E-mail address

Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection, and record-keeping requirements. During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to your business. Continuing education credit is also available.Revenue offers several ways for businesses to learn about taxes. Visit the education page to view a complete schedule and to register for upcoming workshops. Business owners can also watch a short streaming video version of the workshop online. Contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov.

