This week in business news

Here are some business-related news items and other stories relevant to your community that were of interest this week

Arnada Neighborhood creates program to support its businesses

Arnada residents can support their local small businesses through a program established by the Arnada Neighborhood Association (ANA).

The program encourages residents to make purchases at these businesses during the pandemic, then submit their receipts for a 50% rebate on purchases up to $30 per resident. The program has been underway since April, and was recently extended through August. Currently, residents can submit for the rebate once per month.

ANA volunteers work directly with residents and take care of all the paperwork, making it stress-free for the businesses so they can focus on operations. Reimbursement funding is provided by ANA, which has budgeted $1,500 for the program in hopes that the money goes right back into the community.

The program idea came from Todd Bachmann, an Arnada resident and former ANA board member. Bachmann notes that the reason many Arnada residents live in the neighborhood is their access and relationships with the local businesses. As many of those businesses were faced with shutting down last March, neighbors became concerned and wanted to find a way to assist them.

In effect, the neighborhood has created its own stimulus program to support their small independent businesses, which are generally located along both sides of Main Street in the Uptown Village business district between Fourth Plain and Mill Plain boulevards, and east to I-5.

These are businesses that rely on in-person customer transactions for the bulk of their income. They include restaurants, bars (food and nonalcoholic beverages only), food carts/trucks, salons/spas, retail shops, services, health clinics and coffee shops. Alcohol and marijuana products are excluded. About 95% of the neighborhood’s businesses are program participants.

While the effort encourages residents to make purchases at local businesses, it also provides participating neighborhood residents with financial assistance through reimbursement during this period of uncertainty. ANA hopes that the program shows the residents’ appreciation for what their local businesses bring to the community, along with hopes for their survival through the pandemic.

Northbound span of the I-5 Bridge will be closed Sept. 12-20

The Interstate Bridge closure is less than two months away.

The northbound span of the Interstate Bridge will close Sept. 12-20, 2020, as crews replace mechanical parts that help lift and lower the bridge.

During the closure, travelers crossing the Interstate Bridge in both directions will share the three existing lanes and sidewalk on the southbound bridge.

While traffic volumes are currently lower across the bridge in both directions due to the pandemic, heavy traffic, congestion and long delays are still expected when the closure occurs along I-5, I-205, I-84, SR 14 and local streets in north Portland and south Vancouver throughout construction.

Everyone can help reduce congestion during the closure by delaying or shifting trips, biking, taking transit, or working from home or another location when possible. Find more details about travel strategies here.

Vancouver’s Downtown Association (VDA) is facilitating a webinar with the Oregon Department of Transportation and C-TRAN to discuss this project and public transportation mitigation strategies. The webinar will occur at 10 a.m. July 22, and will include an opportunity for participants to ask questions.

Port of Vancouver USA welcomes USNS Brittin for extended stay

The Port of Vancouver USA welcomed the USNS Brittin on July 17 for approximately 90 days while the ship undergoes annual maintenance and inspections required by the American Bureau of Shipping and the U.S. Coast Guard. The ship and approximately 30-member civilian crew will be docked at the port’s terminals 13 and 14 and at 951 feet in length, will offer an impressive sight to river users and those able to view it from the Oregon side of the Columbia River.

The USNS Brittin is returning from a six-month deployment in the Persian Gulf. The Navy chose the Port of Vancouver as a layberth destination for the ship over a coastal port location because fresh water is not as corrosive as ocean saltwater and inland conditions are calmer for the maintenance and inspection work to take place.

The USNS Brittin is a large medium-speed roll-on/roll-off (LMSR) vehicle cargo ship and is one of 11 LMSRs operated by a private company (a subsidiary of Maersk Shipping Company) under contract with the Navy Military Sealift Command. The Command operates approximately 125 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships. Some of the activities conducted by the command includes specialized missions, strategic pre-positioning combat cargo at sea and moving military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.

LMSRs like the USNS Brittin are ideal for the rapid loading and off-loading of Army wheeled and tracked vehicles, as well as other outsized Army equipment. The ship has four cranes and external and internal ramps and can carry cargos ranging from wheeled vehicles to containers to break bulk on six decks and six holds. In 2017, the USNS Brittin was deployed to provide logistical support for hurricane efforts in Puerto Rico, which included delivering portable generators, water purification equipment, cell phone charging stations and support vehicles.

The ship, built in 2002, is named for Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant First Class Nelson V. Brittin, who was killed in action during the Korean War.

Legacy Trails apartment community in Ridgefield set to open September 2020

Legacy Trails, a new apartment community in the fast-growing city of Ridgefield, is set to open September 2020. The 195-unit residential development is being constructed by local Ridgefield developers, Don Holsinger, Chad Holsinger and Matt Jekel, all Ridgefield Spudder graduates. A Team Construction, owned by Chad Holsinger is the General Contractor. TMG Property Management Services NW has been awarded the leasing and management of Legacy Trails.

The apartments will be constructed in 2 phases with Phase 1 scheduled for occupancy in September 2020. The apartments are comprised of 1 & 2 bedrooms, a fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor gathering spaces, and walking trails.

Located at 540 S Royle Way, Legacy Trails is south of the new Discovery Ridge mixed use development anchored by Rosauers Supermaket, which opened winter of 2019.

The Trails at Salmon Creek apartments set to open August 2020

The Trails at Salmon Creek, a 94-unit apartment community for 62+ located in one of Clark County’s best places to live, announces opening for August 2020. Pre-leasing began this spring with a slated Phase 1 occupancy for September 2020. This is the third restricted age community for Clark County based-developers, Carmen Villarma and Dennis Pavlina. TMG Property Management Services NW, has been awarded the leasing and management of the Trails at Salmon Creek.

This latest active adult development in Clark County provides the much-needed housing option for the growing senior population in the area. According to the latest AARP survey, the 60+ age group is projected to grow by 142% by 2040 in the county.

Focusing on healthy living, The Trails at Salmon Creek Apartments with 1 & 2 bedrooms will offer amenities such as a dog spa, bark park, craft and card room, fully equipped fitness center, and ADA compliant features. Located at 13816 NE Salmon Creek Ave, the apartment community is close to outdoor recreation and top-rated medical services including the Legacy Hospital, Vancouver Clinic and Kaiser Permanente.

Comments

comments