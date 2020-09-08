The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra receives $50,000 gift from Realvest Corporation

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) recently announced a historic gift of $50,000 from Realvest Corporation this season. This gift is among the top corporate donations to the arts in the region. As a philanthropic leader in Southwest Washington, Realvest’s significant donation shows the importance of continued support and investment in arts and culture in the Pacific Northwest. This donation will fund the VSO’s operations in this time of economic uncertainty during a global pandemic.



“Realvest Corporation has an unwavering vision for the future of this great, rapidly growing community of Southwest Washington,” said VSO Board Chair Victoria Tullett. “We are thrilled to see that the concept of a vibrant art scene, led by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, is in the center of this vision. We are grateful to Realvest for their incredible generosity and support of the VSO during these unprecedented times as we experience a shortfall in earned revenue this year.”



“Realvest has partnered with many local businesses and nonprofits over the last 50 years to serve the entire community of Southwest Washington,” said Realvest Chairman Paul Christensen. “It has been very exciting to see the VSO grow into the high-caliber organization that it is today. The Vancouver Symphony is moving forward with their upcoming season with an innovative virtual performance on Sept. 26 and 27, as well as a remarkable Gala program on Sept. 20. We are proud to stand with the VSO as they continue to serve the community during this challenging time.”

