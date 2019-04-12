The Historic Trust searches for new CEO

The Historic Trust has launched an executive search for a new CEO/President. Scion Executive Search has been retained to conduct the search on behalf of The Historic Trust. The organization continues to focus on business performance and scheduled events, led by Mike Williams, interim CEO, to oversee the nonprofit’s day-to-day operations during the transition.

The Historic Trust is seeking a visionary business leader, skilled in driving organizational success and reporting to a Board of Directors. The CEO/President will be based in Vancouver and will be tasked with leading The Trust’s next phase of growth and evolution.

Established in 1998 as the Vancouver National Historic Reserve Trust, the 2017 rebranded The Historic Trust as a regionally recognized 501(c)(3). The organization plays an integral role in cultivating a vibrant community that preserves and celebrates its rich history while shaping its legacy for the future. The organization operates a portfolio of education programs, including the regionally recognized Pearson Field Education Center.

The Historic Trust preserves and manages many of the most treasured and iconic properties in Southwest Washington including the City of Vancouver’s Officers Row and West Barracks, and The Historic Trust’s own Providence Academy. Additionally, The Historic Trust plans and produces significant commemorative, patriotic and celebratory events in the community for groups ranging in size from a few hundred to tens of thousands.

