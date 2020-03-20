The Diner closes, continues take-out

The Diner Vancouver, operated by Meals on Wheels People, is complying with Governor Inslee’s mandate to close all restaurant dining rooms. But The Diner Vancouver will remain open for take-out orders and is offering delivery in Clark County. Proceeds from The Diner Vancouver help feed seniors in the local community. Most menu items are still available, with the exception of fish and chips, and dishes that contain eggs. Call 360-859-3338 or 971-808-6231 to place an order. Meals on Wheels People continues to follow the guidance of Centers for Disease Control, the Oregon Health Authority and the Washington State Department of Health in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

