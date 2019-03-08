SWM to host Chief Global Strategist of Charles Schwab

Local investment management and financial planning firm, Sustainable Wealth Management (SWM), will host an exclusive event with Jeffrey Kleintop, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Strategist of Charles Schwab.

SWM is excited to announce they will host an exclusive, complimentary breakfast event with Kleintop on Thursday, March 14. Kleintop often appears in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Barron’s, PBS, ABC, CNBC and more. In his role at Schwab, he is responsible for analyzing and discussing international markets, trends and events to help U.S. investors understand their significance and financial implications. He also provides research, commentary and insights to Schwab’s client-facing teams and the firm’s Investor Services and Advisor Services clients.

Guests at this event will hear an economic update and market outlook from Kleintop and SWM President and Founder Todd Pisarczyk.

“This is an incredible opportunity for people to hear directly from one of the premier voices in the financial world,” Pisarczyk said. “Jeffrey Kleintop has built a reputation as one of Wall Street’s best and brightest – there is so much he has to offer in terms of perspective.”

The event will take place on Thursday, March 14, from 8-9:30 a.m., at WildFin American Grill in Vancouver. For more information on this event, contact Angela Hood at (503) 705-5931.

