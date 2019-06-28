SWM launches automated investing platform

Local investment management and financial planning firm Sustainable Wealth Management recently launched an Automated Investing platform. Designed to make investing more accessible and lower cost, this computer based investment model is a growing trend. Based on a recent study, Business Insider estimated that by 2020 Automated Investing would account for over 8 trillion in global assets under management.

With SWM’s Automated Investing option, individuals can have their portfolios created, monitored and managed by a consistent adviser. Automated Investing works best for those needing scaled down service and less customization than clients enrolled in a full service model, it’s a great platform for those who feel ready to invest, but don’t know how to start, according to SWM.

